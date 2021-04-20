COVID-19 outbreak among Delta City Police Department

The department has taken measures like testing prior to shifts and closing administrative offices to combat the outbreak.

DELTA, Colo. — The City of Delta reported this Tuesday that it has a COVID-19 outbreak within the Delta Police Department.

Due to the spread, the administrative office for the police department will be closed, officers will work from home or from within patrol vehicles when possible, adjusting shifts, wearing masks, increase sanitizing of shared offices and patrol vehicles and testing for COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift, the city clerk said in the release.

The city said its police department will continue to provide all services and that it has mandated the wearing of masks by officers when interacting with the general public.

The city has provided vaccine information to all employees and encourages them to talk with a healthcare provider and consider getting the vaccine if they have not already done so, stated the City Clerk.

COVID-19

Health officials announced Colorado's first presumed positive case on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Since then, numerous other presumed positive cases have been confirmed. The results for anyone tested at a local level are considered “presumptive positive” until the CDC confirms the cases.

NUMBERS:

2,388,773 people vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine.

1,513,001 people fully vaccinated.

493,029 cumulative cases, up from 491,066 the day prior.

27,017 cumulative hospitalizations, up from 26,854 the day prior.

6,211 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 6,201 the day prior.

6,359 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 6,344 deaths the day prior.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019. This new strain of coronavirus began popping up in the United States in January.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19 the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) recommends the following:

Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. To the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.

If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care - only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

CDC's testing guidance includes three types of people:

Those who have symptoms such as fever OR lower respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath) and have had "close contact" with a confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days of their first symptoms.

Those who have fever AND/OR lower respiratory symptoms, require hospitalization and have traveled to areas impacted by the epidemic in the last 14 days.

Patients with fever and severe, acute lower respiratory symptoms who require hospitalization, and for whom no other diagnosis has been found — such as the flu. No travel or contact exposure is needed.



