COVID-19 outbreaks reported at restaurants, childcare centers and a camp in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thousands of Colorado’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks across the state. Outbreaks have been reported everywhere from nursing homes to restaurants to grocery stores.

The deadliest and largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continue to be centered around jails, long term care facilities and food processing plants, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

But outbreaks at other locations the average person may go to have infected hundreds of people.

Restaurants

At Colorado restaurants, there have been a total of 24 COVID-19 outbreaks across Colorado, according to the CDPHE data. That’s up an additional four new outbreaks from last week.

Seventeen of those are active, meaning new cases have been reported within the last 28 days. Several revolve around fast food locations.

These are the restaurants with active outbreaks:

Hops N Drops in El Paso County

Boulder Country Club

Players Club in Adams County

Hearth Restaurant and Pub in Weld County

Pasta Jays in Boulder County

Kip's Grill in Mineral County

Mezzaluna Aspen in Pitkin County

Pueblo Viejo Family Mexican Restaurant in Larimer County

White House Pizza/Pepperoni Pizza Kitchen in Garfield County

Tommyknocker Tavern in Mineral County

A McDonald's in El Paso County

A McDonald's in Prowers County

A Chick-fil-A in Arapahoe County

A Chick-fil-A in Jefferson County

A Jack in the Box in Arapahoe County

Fuzzy's Taco Shop in El Paso County

A Sweet Cow Ice Cream in Denver County

At least 95 employees at restaurants have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Another 26 have probable cases. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows only three people who ate at a restaurant are confirmed to have gotten COVID-19.

Grocery Stores

There are six active outbreaks at grocery stores across the state. That’s one less than last week.

At least 148 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 44 listed as probable. Four grocery store employees have died.

These are the grocery stores with current outbreaks:

A King Soopers in Adams County

Carniceria Leonela in El Paso County

City Market Store #433 in El Jebel County

City Market Store #434 in Eagle County

A Walmart in El Paso County

King Soopers #127 in Jefferson County

Childcare and camps

There are also small outbreaks centered around childcare facilities and camps.

At least 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County. Another 12 have probable cases. At the urban peak youth shelter, up to 12 residents have contracted the virus.

The largest outbreak in the state continues to be at the Sterling Correctional facility, where 564 inmates have tested positive. The Colorado Department of Corrections says 561 have now recovered, while three have died.