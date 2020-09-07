COVID-19 outbreaks reported at restaurants, childcare centers and a camp in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thousands of Colorado’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks across the state. Outbreaks have been reported everywhere from nursing homes to restaurants to grocery stores.
The deadliest and largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continue to be centered around jails, long term care facilities and food processing plants, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
But outbreaks at other locations the average person may go to have infected hundreds of people.
Restaurants
At Colorado restaurants, there have been a total of 24 COVID-19 outbreaks across Colorado, according to the CDPHE data. That’s up an additional four new outbreaks from last week.
Seventeen of those are active, meaning new cases have been reported within the last 28 days. Several revolve around fast food locations.
These are the restaurants with active outbreaks:
- Hops N Drops in El Paso County
- Boulder Country Club
- Players Club in Adams County
- Hearth Restaurant and Pub in Weld County
- Pasta Jays in Boulder County
- Kip's Grill in Mineral County
- Mezzaluna Aspen in Pitkin County
- Pueblo Viejo Family Mexican Restaurant in Larimer County
- White House Pizza/Pepperoni Pizza Kitchen in Garfield County
- Tommyknocker Tavern in Mineral County
- A McDonald's in El Paso County
- A McDonald's in Prowers County
- A Chick-fil-A in Arapahoe County
- A Chick-fil-A in Jefferson County
- A Jack in the Box in Arapahoe County
- Fuzzy's Taco Shop in El Paso County
- A Sweet Cow Ice Cream in Denver County
At least 95 employees at restaurants have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Another 26 have probable cases. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows only three people who ate at a restaurant are confirmed to have gotten COVID-19.
Grocery Stores
There are six active outbreaks at grocery stores across the state. That’s one less than last week.
At least 148 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 44 listed as probable. Four grocery store employees have died.
These are the grocery stores with current outbreaks:
- A King Soopers in Adams County
- Carniceria Leonela in El Paso County
- City Market Store #433 in El Jebel County
- City Market Store #434 in Eagle County
- A Walmart in El Paso County
- King Soopers #127 in Jefferson County
Childcare and camps
There are also small outbreaks centered around childcare facilities and camps.
At least 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County. Another 12 have probable cases. At the urban peak youth shelter, up to 12 residents have contracted the virus.
The largest outbreak in the state continues to be at the Sterling Correctional facility, where 564 inmates have tested positive. The Colorado Department of Corrections says 561 have now recovered, while three have died.
Healthcare facilities consist of 47% of all outbreaks in the state. That includes nursing homes, long term care facilities, and senior care centers. At least 45% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state are linked to these facilities.
