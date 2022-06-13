Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID-19

As the positivity rate increases in Colorado, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza talked to 9NEWS about what to do after a positive diagnosis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Along with the rising caseload throughout the metro area, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza said the number of visits to the emergency room and primary care for COVID symptoms are also increasing.

"The number of patients who have gone to the emergency room has increased up to 4%, and we also have an increase of 16% in people going to the doctor in general because they have COVID right now," González-Fisher said.

Gonzalez-Fisher also expressed concern over the seven-day moving average positivity rate in the state, which is still above 10%. It was sitting at 12.01% in early June, compared to 2.5% near the end of March. The state goal is 5% or less, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

"We are at a time of the pandemic that is rising, that is very important for people," Gonzalez-Fisher said.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID, Gonzalez-Fisher reviewed some of the steps Coloradans can take if they test positive for COVID-19.

He said that the first thing people should consider is their vaccination status. Are they fully vaccinated? That means having both doses of an mRNA vaccine and a booster shot.

If people are fully vaccinated, he recommends the following for two different scenarios:

If you tested positive, you need to isolate for five days at home. Then go back to work wearing a tight mask for another five days. If you feel symptoms and you were with someone who was positive, you can take an antigen test at home. Maybe wait five days after you were in contact with someone who was positive, or take the test right away if you have symptoms.

"The way to leave your isolation," he said, "you don’t have symptoms, you don’t have fever and it’s at least five days after you got tested."

Servicios De La Raza, the state's largest nonprofit serving Latinos, continues to offer their vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the organization, which is located at 3131 W. 14th Ave.

On Tuesdays, they also hold a mobile clinic at the Mexican consulate located at 5350 Leetsdale Dr. #100. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointments are required at the Mexican consulate, but they are recommended for the Tuesday after-hours clinic. People can call Servicios to make an appointment at 303-458-5851.

No form of identification, social security number or medical insurance is required to get vaccinated.