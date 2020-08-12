Adams County restaurants can apply for up to $10,000 in COVID-19 relief

Businesses can apply for a grant starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Local restaurants in Adams county suffering from COVID-19 dining restrictions can apply for the Restaurant Stability Program to receive a one-time $10,000 grant, said the county in a news release.

Interested businesses can file an application for the program starting Dec. 9 on the Restaurant Stability Program's website.

> The story above aired on Dec. 2 and is about DoorDash adding $2 to Denver restaurant orders.

"While the new public health restrictions are necessary to combat the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, they do put another hardship on our local restaurants, their owners and their employees," said Emma Pinter, Board of County Commissioners chair. "Our hope with this program is that Adams County can provide some financial relief in this time of need."

To receive a grant, businesses must meet these guidelines:

Restaurant must be located within the borders of Adams County.

Restaurant must demonstrate how reduction or elimination of indoor dining has negatively affected the business model.

Restaurant must not have a drive-thru.

Restaurant must have been in public operation before Dec. 1, 2020.

All business owners, regardless of multiple locations, are only eligible for one grant.

Grants cannot be used to pay off existing long-term debt or equity payments to business partners except rent or mortgage of physical location.

Businesses cannot be in default or be actively planning default at the time of application.

Funds must be used for expenses directly related to business operations.

Business may be required to provide proof-of-fund usage.

Funding for the program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress.

More information on Adams county's COVID-19 response is listed on their COVID-19 Response and Recovery website.