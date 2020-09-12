x
COVID-19 testing site at Water World extended through March 2021

The Adams County testing site operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County extended coronavirus testing at the Water World site through March 2021.

Hours for the site are daily from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m, said the county in a tweet Wednesday.

>> The video above is about how the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The county said the site could administer up to 1,500 tests each day. 

Testing is free, said Adams County, but they recommend patients sign up for pre-registration on their website for faster service. 

A mask is required when visiting the testing site. 

