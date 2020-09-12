COVID-19 testing site at Water World extended through March 2021

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County extended coronavirus testing at the Water World site through March 2021.
Hours for the site are daily from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m, said the county in a tweet Wednesday.
>> The video above is about how the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
The county said the site could administer up to 1,500 tests each day.
Testing is free, said Adams County, but they recommend patients sign up for pre-registration on their website for faster service.
A mask is required when visiting the testing site.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus