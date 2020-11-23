Denver opens new COVID-19 testing site at Ruby Hill Park

Denver's fourth community testing site for COVID-19 opened Monday morning at Ruby Hill Park.

Health officials hope the new location will help relieve traffic congestion and long wait times caused by increased demand for testing at the nearby Paco Sanchez Park in recent weeks.

Testing at Ruby Hill Park, located at 1200 W. Florida Ave, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. until noon.

"Ruby Hill Park joins three other sites designed to bring testing to communities with high positivity rates and to support those who don’t have insurance or are underinsured," DDPHE said in a news release.

After the larger Pepsi Center testing site closed at the end of September, the city opened community-based testing sites at Paco Sanchez Park and Green Valley Ranch Pool. The city added a third site Nov. 3 at Denver Human Services at 3815 Steele St.

Denver city officials announced Saturday that the Paco Sanchez Park testing site will temporarily close from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 to accommodate a shifting of resources to the Ruby Hill Park testing location.

The Green Valley Ranch Pool and Denver Human Services sites will continue regular operations.