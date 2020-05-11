Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Silverthorne

The free testing site is located across from the Silverthorne Rec Center.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Silverthorne to serve residents of Summit County and neighboring counties.

The new drive-through community testing site at 464-478 East 4th Street in Silverthorne will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The free testing site is located across from the Silverthorne Rec Center.

The site is operated by the Summit County Public Health Department (SCPHD) with assistance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

While the new site will serve residents of Summit County and nearby counties, health officials encourage all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites throughout the state. There are no identification or insurance requirements and the tests are free.

There are more than 50 free community testing sites across Colorado. A list is available here.

Summit County health officials said people with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) provided an update Wednesday, Nov. 4 on COVID-19 as the state's positivity levels and hospitalization rates continue to be a concern.

Colorado’s positivity rate has more than doubled in recent weeks and continues to increase day-over-day, CDPHE said. The state has also routinely seen more than 2,000 new cases per day, the most since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

There are 847 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 9.31%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

