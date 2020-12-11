State health officials to provide Thursday update on COVID-19

Colorado health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 during a 3:10 p.m. briefing on Thursday.

DENVER — The Colorado State Joint Information Center (JIC) is providing an update Thursday as the state continues to grapple with a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Kevin Klein, Director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are expected to speak about the virus and answer questions from the media during the remote briefing at 3:10 p.m.

As of Nov. 11, there are 169 patients hospitalized in Colorado, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate decreased to 11.51%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have reached an all-time in Colorado, surpassing the peak from April, Gov. Jared Polis said last week.

Polis urged Coloradans to cancel their plans over the next few weeks, and said everyone should plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with only their immediate household.