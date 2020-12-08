WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials discuss COVID-19 wastewater testing

CDPHE said testing wastewater can give health officials early warnings about increases or decreases in COVID-19 cases within a community.

DENVER — The Colorado State Joint Information Center is discussing COVID-19 wastewater testing during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The state has been looking to use the latest lab technology to test for COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater as the coronavirus can appear in poop before someone shows any symptoms, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). People who don’t show symptoms also can shed the virus.

Officials with CDPHE, Colorado State University, Metropolitan State University and Metro Wastewater Reclamation are expected to speak on the topic during a remote media briefing set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Using federal and state funding and in-kind resources, the state has been working to set up agreements with 16 wastewater utilities, and Colorado State and Metro State universities, to track the COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater.

Those utility companies, according to state health officials, make up 60-65% of Colorado’s population.

Information from the testing will be used to track virus trends and to re-evaluate closure and social distancing measures if there is a decrease in cases.





