Coronavirus cases reported at 3 Colorado youth service facilities

Those facilities were the Pueblo Youth Services Center, Spring Creek Youth Services Center and the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS) said that cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed at three of the state’s youth services facilities.

These are operated by the Colorado Division of Youth Services, which has 10 detention or residential facilities for youth between 10 and 21.

According to the DHS, cases of COVID-19 have been reported at:

The Pueblo Youth Services Center, where three of the six youth offenders housed there have tested positive for COVID-19. All six offenders are being quarantined in their own rooms, and the facility is not allowing new residents. No staff have tested positive.

The Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, where one of the 28 youth housed there has tested positive for COVID-19. The DHS said staff are wearing masks and have not gotten sick.

The Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, where one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. There are 60 offenders living at the facility, according to the DHS. The staff member who tested positive for the virus was found to have not been wearing a mask properly, and now everyone at the facility has undergone additional testing. Officials are looking into weather the sick staff member should face discipline.

The DHS provided this document with information about its COVID-19 response.

So far, outbreaks at detention centers housing adults have been some of the largest in the state. As of Wednesday, 564 inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died. Another 36 employees there also tested positive for the virus.

In Denver at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center, 194 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 215 have probable cases of the virus.

9NEWS reached out to DHS for a statement about the cases at Youth Services Centers and will post it to this story once it is received.