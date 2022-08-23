COVID-19 cases in Colorado will decline for several more weeks, report says

COVID-19 cases are expected to decline into October, according to a new report.

Example video title will go here for this video

That decline will come despite an increase in human contact that comes with the beginning of a new school year, the report says.

“COVID-19 infections have been declining for several weeks which is good news for Coloradans and we expect it to continue this way through early October,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, in a statement. “However, we've learned that COVID-19 is unpredictable and new variants could emerge. We continue to monitor closely for several emerging variants and subvariants.”

The report says infections have been declining for more than three weeks, based on percent positivity, wastewater concentration and hospitalizations. About 1 in 162 people are infected as of Aug. 16.

The BA.5 variant accounts for most cases in Colorado and across the country, according to the report. Due to a recent wave of BA.5 infections, immunity has increased over the past two months.

The report says the course of the pandemic after October in Colorado is unknown and will be determined by any new variants that may arise but as of now, there is not a clear variant of concern.

Health officials said the best protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated with all recommended vaccine doses.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.