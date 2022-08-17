'COVID is still here': CDPHE reacts to relaxation of CDC's COVID-19 guidelines

Vanessa Bernal of the Colorado Department of Public Health spoke to 9NEWS about the CDC's recent recommendations that included removing the quarantine requirement.

COLORADO, USA — After more than 2 1/2 years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines.

The changes eliminated the quarantine recommendation if Americans come into close contact with an infected person, plus people will no longer have to socially distance themselves from others.

According to the Associated Press, the CDC's changes are prompted by the recognition that about 95% of Americans over the age of 16 have acquired some level of immunity, either through having been vaccinated or infected.

In response to the announcement, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says the recommendations should not be applied across the board as the CDC suggests, but rather each individual's risk should be considered and they should make decisions accordingly.

"If you or your family member are at high risk for severe illness, wearing a mask can offer greater protection in public indoor spaces," CDPHE spokesperson Vanessa Bernal said.

"The reality is that COVID is still here with us," Bernal said, adding that although it is no longer disruptive as before due to the availability of resources, vaccines and treatments, people who are at high risk of getting seriously ill should still take precautions such as wearing a mask to protect themselves.

According to Bernal, the state has effective vaccines available for everyone over 6 months of age, as well as effective treatments. And while the current variants are more transmissible, she said the symptoms are much less severe than earlier in the pandemic.

"If you get sick, treatments are available. They can help keep you from getting severely ill or hospitalized," she said. "Call a doctor, or look online for a federal Test-to-Treat location where you can get tested and receive treatment in the same place if appropriate."

Test to Treat is a nationwide initiative launched by the Biden-Harris Administration to give individuals a way to quickly access free treatment for COVID-19. Through this program, people are able to get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – receive a prescription from a health care provider (either on-site or through telehealth), and have their prescription filled all at one location.

Coloradans who test positive or think they have COVID-19 can use telehealth to access treatment options faster by connecting with a doctor over the phone or through a video call. Telehealth can help speed up the process of accessing treatment, especially for Coloradans in rural areas or others who can’t access an in-person appointment fast enough.