Health officials to provide Friday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado health officials will provide an update Friday afternoon on the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Deputy Director Diana Herrero are scheduled to speak at the 1:10 p.m. press conference.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn the decision, officials said Wednesday. The appeal process could take months.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its "continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

