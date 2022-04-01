Health officials to give update on COVID in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will hold a briefing at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — State health officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 in Colorado as cases and hospitalizations increase due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman will hold the virtual briefing at 1:10 p.m.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported 5,186 new COVID cases, with a seven-day positivity rate of 24.14% and 1,292 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of kids hospitalized with the virus has doubled in just the past week.

On Tuesday, CDPHE said 58 children under age 17 were in hospitals across the state battling the virus (4.5% of total hospitalizations). Last week, that number was 25 pediatric patients (2.4% of total hospitalizations).

“Omicron is so much more transmissible than the delta variant that so many more children are getting exposed and infected,” said Dr. Sam Dominguez, pediatric infectious disease physician at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “That results in an absolute more number of kids getting infected and admitted into the hospital.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said on Tuesday that the city and county were experiencing their biggest COVID-19 surge ever and that omicron was creating concern about "razor-thin" capacity at hospitals.

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated and boosted. As of Tuesday, 78% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Colorado were unvaccinated.

