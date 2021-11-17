State health officials to give update in COVID-19 fight

We will livestream the 11:40 a.m. news conference on 9NEWS' streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

COLORADO, USA — State health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Colorado at 11:40 a.m.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman will be speaking.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

There are 1,470 confirmed COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized as of Nov. 16, according to CDPHE. 1,211, or 82%, of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to CDPHE. 259 patients hospitalized statewide have been vaccinated, CDPHE said.

>Video above: Denver professor studying public health rebuts state's current COVID strategy

Boosters

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Nov. 7 essentially making everyone over the age of 18 eligible for a booster if they're six months out from their Pfizer or Moderna shots or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson shot.

That is at odds with federal guidelines and Polis said they're working with providers to make sure they're on board with providing the booster to anyone, not just those who meet the federal criteria.

Monoclonal antibody treatments

The governor also touted monoclonal antibody treatments. Dr. Herlihy said patients receiving the treatments early on after becoming symptomatic could decrease peak hospitalizations by 150 to 300.

That could also reduce the risk of exceeding hospital capacity by 30%, she said.

Part of the problem is awareness about the treatment option, according to state leaders.

"Our family physician wasn't familiar with how to get monoclonal antibody treatment," said Jill Lestor, who was treated with the antibodies along with her husband in July. "But fortunately for both of us, I had been advised by a UCHealth emergency room doctor with whom I work occasionally, that if we or any of our peers contract COVID to contact UCHealth about MAB a monoclonal antibody treatment."

Lestor and her husband were fully vaccinated but still became sick and feared they might need to be hospitalized.

"The treatment was efficient and uneventful for us. We were able to recover faster and reduced our risk of complications," she said.

Another issue regarding the treatment is referrals and Polis said they've issued a standing order to allow the treatment without needing one.