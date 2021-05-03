x
Colorado will mark year anniversary of first COVID case with Evening of Remembrance

The state asks for people to light their homes and businesses in magenta to honor the 6,000 Coloradans lost to COVID ahead of a statewide ceremony.

DENVER — On March 5, 2020, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Colorado. It was the state’s first, and just one of more than 435,000 Colorado cases yet to come.

On Friday, the one-year anniversary of that day, the governor’s office asks that people stop to remember the 6,000 Coloradans who were lost to COVID by participating in a statewide Evening of Remembrance.

Gov. Jared Polis’ office is encouraging businesses, organizations and individuals who can to light their homes and buildings in magenta as a sign of love, compassion and kindness. Anyone participating is asked to turn on their lights at 6 p.m.

Several local governments across Colorado will also participate.

Starting at 6:30, the governor will host a remembrance ceremony that will include an address and moments of prayer.

Because of the event, Next with Kyle Clark will air as a special one-hour edition. The show will start at 6 p.m. as usual, and continue until the ceremony ends at 7 p.m.

9NEWS viewers can watch the program on air and online.

Ahead of the evening ceremony, WWII-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state Capitol at 4:30 p.m.

