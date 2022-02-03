Health officials to give Friday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

9NEWS will livestream the 11:10 a.m. press conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

DENVER — Health officials will provide an update Friday with the latest information on COVID-19 in Colorado.

Four officials are scheduled to speak at the briefing including Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and State Lab Director Dr. Emily Travanty.

9NEWS will livestream the 11:10 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Last Friday, state leaders said that Coloradans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can "live life normally."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that for those who are fully vaccinated and not immunocompromised, the risk of death or hospitalization from the virus is "very low."

Three primary factors mean Colorado is now in an endemic rather than a pandemic state, which means the virus is still present, but not disruptive in the way that it once was.

The factors include:

Wide availability of a vaccine that reduces the risk of death from COVID-19

Effective therapies to treat COVID-19

High level of immunity due to vaccination or infection

