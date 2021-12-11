Gov. Polis to provide Friday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

9NEWS will livestream the 12 p.m. press conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube Channel.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will provide a Friday update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis will be joined at Friday's briefing by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Jill Lester, a patient who received monoclonal antibody treatment.

9NEWS will livestream the noon news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

With hospital bed availability at an all-time low and widespread virus transmission across Colorado, leaders are urging anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot.

That recommendation is at odds with federal guidelines which only recommend it for older adults and those at high risk.

Polis signed an Executive Order Thursday declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, making every Coloradan who is 18 or older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

> Here is a list of resources to help those who want to get a booster to find one near them in Colorado.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.