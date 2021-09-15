Colorado health officials provide COVID-19 update

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman went over the latest COVID-19 data and trends for Colorado.

DENVER — Health officials provided an update Wednesday on the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations in Colorado.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman spoke at the 12:10 p.m. news conference.

>9NEWS is working to update this story with details from update

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said Monday that 2.4% of Coloradans have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

On Monday, Polis shared his frustrations with the lack of guidance the agency has given to J&J vaccine recipients. Bookman said Colorado has spent months preparing for the booster campaign to begin.

Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper, Colorado National Guard and Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination said the CDC estimated 75% of people who got their second shot will get their booster. Colorado leaders are planning for more than that to get their third shot.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.