Colorado health officials provide COVID-19 update

DENVER — Health officials provided an update Wednesday on the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations in Colorado.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman spoke at the 12:10 p.m. news conference.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said Monday that 2.4% of Coloradans have received a COVID-19 booster shot.
Polis said the state is prepared to roll out a booster shot campaign next week if it gets approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before then. Pfizer is reportedly expected to get approval by the initial Sept. 20 deadline announced by President Joe Biden, but Moderna will likely be delayed due to lack of data.
On Monday, Polis shared his frustrations with the lack of guidance the agency has given to J&J vaccine recipients. Bookman said Colorado has spent months preparing for the booster campaign to begin.
Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper, Colorado National Guard and Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination said the CDC estimated 75% of people who got their second shot will get their booster. Colorado leaders are planning for more than that to get their third shot.
