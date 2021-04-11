Health officials to provide Friday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

9NEWS will livestream the 12:40 p.m. news conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

DENVER — Health officials are scheduled to provide a Friday afternoon update on the latest on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Colorado.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, Office of Information Technology Digital Transformation Director Russell Castagnaro and CDPHE Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth are scheduled to speak at the briefing.

9NEWS will livestream the 12:40 p.m. news conference

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Colorado patients can be transferred to any hospital in the state without their consent if deemed necessary by the Combined Hospital Transfer Center (CHTC).

Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) said Wednesday that CHTC is being raised to Tier 3, its highest level of operation, by the state's hospitals and health systems due to capacity concerns.

The move is being considered 'unprecedented.' CHA said that when they first established the idea of a transfer center, three tiers were set up but they had never imagined they would reach the highest level.

CHA represents more than 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout the state.

