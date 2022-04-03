2 years later, COVID 'long-hauler' looks back on pandemic

Terrence Hughes was one of the first Coloradans to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Two years later, he said he is still healing.

DENVER — For so many families, the COVID-19 pandemic flipped life upside down.



Even two years later, some of the pandemic’s earliest patients are still recovering from the virus.

“I can exhale. We’re here," said Rachel Hughes. "We might have residual effects, but whatever. We’re here, working through that.”

Two years ago, she got very sick with COVID-19. And her husband, Terrence Hughes, got even sicker.

“When I went to sleep – the world was ‘regular,’” Terrence Hughes said. “And when I woke up, everything had changed. There were masks. There was a whole new language.”

Two years later, he’s much better. But still battles lingering complications from the virus.

“I have my good days and my bad days," Terrence Hughes said. "But I just thank God that my good days outweigh my bad days.”

“I’m hanging on,” Rachel Hughes said. “And not letting go!”

And like so many other families, the Hughes said they have learned that the body isn’t the only thing still healing.

“We also feel the weight of COVID, and what it’s done to our state and country. There’s a level of grief were all still dealing with,” Terrence Hughes said. “COVID restricted us so much. We didn't know what to do. You start to become so distrustful of each other. Who’s vaccinated, who’s not. Who’s taking care of themselves, who’s being reckless. These kinds of things caused a lot of divisions. In families. In friends.”

As pandemic year two comes to a close, the Hughes said they have hope that year 3 looks a little brighter.

“Living life!” Rachel Hughes said. “Not planning that once in a life vacation 10 years out. Instead, as soon as possible.”