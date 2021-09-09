COVID outbreaks reported in 80 Colorado schools

The outbreaks represent a total of 886 cases, 86% of which have been students.

DENVER — A total of 80 Colorado schools have active COVID-19 outbreaks as of Wednesday, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The outbreaks represent a total of 886 cases, 86% of which have been students.

The number of K-12 outbreaks nearly doubled from the previous week, when 42 were reported.

The total number of cases more than doubled from week to week, from 401 total cases last week.

The total number of student cases also more than doubled, from 354 cases last week to 760 cases this week.

No deaths connected to school outbreaks have been reported.

The largest active school outbreaks are at Douglas County High School and Power Technical Early College in Colorado Springs, which each have 34 total cases.

There are 11 active K-12 outbreaks with at least 20 cases.

The largest outbreak last week was at STEM School Highlands Ranch, which had 30 cases. That outbreak did not grow this week.

Here's a look at the active outbreaks at K-12 schools as of Wednesday:

The numbers are cumulative, meaning if a school has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once. For an outbreak to be resolved, 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

As the school year was wrapping up last May, the state reported more than 250 active outbreaks in K-12 schools.

This school year, the state is not requiring most Colorado classrooms to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 exposure. However, local health departments can set stricter mitigation and quarantine procedures.

Zack Newman, investigative data producer for 9Wants to Know, contributed to this report.