Mountain Vista High back to remote learning after 5 COVID-19 outbreaks

The Tri-County Health Department is directing MVHS to transition to remote learning until April 21.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Mountain Vista High School (MVHS) will return to remote learning after a spike in COVID cases led to five separate outbreaks in the past two weeks, according to Douglas County School District (DCSD).

The Tri-county Health Department directed MVHS to transition to remote learning on Wednesday. Students and staff will return to in-person learning on April 21.

According to DCSD, these cases have resulted in isolations and quarantines involving a large number of students. The people who tested positive are in isolation and the school has notified those that might have come to contact with those individuals.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) defines an outbreak as: