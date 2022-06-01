COVID-related staffing shortage leaves passengers sitting on DIA tarmac

DENVER — A staffing shortage brought on by COVID-19 cases caused long delays for travelers at Denver International Airport (DIA) Thursday night.
Passengers on United Airlines planes reported having to wait more than three hours on the tarmac after landing.
A DIA spokesperson said the delays were caused by a shortage of aircraft refueling personnel for the airline.
United said in a statement that the nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant has had a direct impact on its operations, including the vendors responsible for refueling their aircraft at DIA.
The airline apologized for the disruption and said it was working hard to get its customers on their way.
RELATED: As COVID-19 remains prevalent, local schools take measures to keep in-person learning possible
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.