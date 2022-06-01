COVID-related staffing shortage leaves passengers sitting on DIA tarmac

United Airlines said the spike in omicron cases is affecting the vendors responsible for refueling their aircraft.

DENVER — A staffing shortage brought on by COVID-19 cases caused long delays for travelers at Denver International Airport (DIA) Thursday night.

Passengers on United Airlines planes reported having to wait more than three hours on the tarmac after landing.

A DIA spokesperson said the delays were caused by a shortage of aircraft refueling personnel for the airline.

United said in a statement that the nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant has had a direct impact on its operations, including the vendors responsible for refueling their aircraft at DIA.

The airline apologized for the disruption and said it was working hard to get its customers on their way.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.