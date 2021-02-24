COVID-19 survivor meets plasma donor who aided his recovery

Doctors considered putting Paul Nielsen on a ventilator back in May. He believes receiving convalescent plasma aided his recovery

DENVER — A man who was in the hospital with COVID-19 in May and nearly put on a ventilator before he received convalescent plasma from another COVID-19 survivor will meet one of the donors he believed helped him recover from the virus.

Paul Nielsen will visit the Vitalant Lowry Donation Center Wednesday where he will meet with one of his donors and share his recovery story.

Early on in the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Plasma is the yellow, liquid part of blood that contains antibodies, which are proteins made by the body in a response to an infection.

Months after his own recovery, Paul Nielsen paid it forward in December and donated his own antibody-rich plasma. Vitalant tests all donations for COVID-19 antibodies and informs donors of their results.

If positive, Vitalant may be able to produce convalescent plasma from the donation to treat patients currently battling the disease to give them an extra boost to fight their illness, while the other blood components from the donation are vital to help patients undergoing surgery, receiving treatment for cancer or requiring regular transfusions for a chronic condition.

Blood donation is an essential and necessary health care activity permitted to continue during the pandemic. Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including checking temperatures, social distancing, disinfecting public areas, and requiring face masks.