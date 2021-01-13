New COVID-19 testing site opens in Westminster

Fat Cats, at US 36 and Church Ranch Blvd, is home to a new community testing site.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Westminster.

The free community testing site, which opened Tuesday, Jan. 12, will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fats Cats at 10685 Westminster Blvd.

The site will be supported by CDPHE, in partnership with the City of Westminster and Mako Medical.

While the site welcomes walk-ins, CDPHE encourages pre-registration to reduce wait time.

To pre-register:

Visit this registration site. Complete the registration form. Note: Double check the spelling of your name and your date of birth. This information must be exactly correct to receive your results. Upon completing the form you will receive an email with a Booking ID number. Show this number to the site attendant in order to proceed with your test.

CDPHE encourages all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites located throughout Colorado. The state’s website has a list of locations.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have tested positive should isolate and quarantine.

People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

Fever or chills.

Cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Fatigue.

Muscle or body aches.

Headache.

New loss of taste or smell.

Sore throat.

Congestion or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting.

Diarrhea.

There are 832 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of Jan. 12, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate decreased to 7.08%, according to CDPHE.

Additionally, 198,086 people have been immunized with one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 12, and 40,618 have been immunized with two doses. Both vaccines currently authorized are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.

