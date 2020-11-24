Several COVID-19 testing sites closing, opening late Tuesday due to weather

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until noon Tuesday for parts of Colorado's central and southern mountains.

COLORADO, USA — Several COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado will be either opening late or closing completely on Tuesday due to the winter storm that is expected to move in overnight Monday.

The state-partnered community sites at the following locations will be closed on Tuesday:

Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church - 9444 Eagle Cliff Road, Conifer

Jefferson County Fairgrounds - 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Road, Golden

The testing sites at these locations will not be opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Joint Information Center (JIC).

All City Stadium - 1495 S. Race St, Denver

Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Center -15771 E. 1st Ave, Aurora

Cherry Creek High School - 4700 S. Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Colorado School of Mines - 1922 Jones Road, Golden

Echo Park - 11901 Newlin Gulch Blvd, Parker

Instructional Sport Facility - 5416 S. Riviera Way, Aurora

Mountain Range High School - 12500 Huron St, Westminster

North High School - 3125 Eliot St, Denver

St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center - 33 Quail Road, Longmont

JIC said it will be reaching out to anyone with appointments before 10 a.m. at these locations to help reschedule.

All other state-managed or partnered testing sites will be operating as normal, JIC said.

Some local public health agencies may also be delaying or closing testing sites, so JIC recommends checking with your local health department if you plan on getting testing Tuesday at one of those sites.

The heaviest snow will fall over the southwest San Juans, where 8-16 inches of snow is expected. Locations near Vail, Snowmass and Aspen will see 7-14 inches of snow, and some locations along the Continental Divide could see 5 -10 inches of new snow accumulate by Tuesday midday.

The storm system arrives in the Front Range late Monday night into early Tuesday. Heavy bands of snow will set up early Tuesday, and a quick 1-3 inches of snow will fall over the metro area.

Northern Colorado is not expecting much accumulation from this system.