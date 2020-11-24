Several COVID-19 testing sites closing, opening late Tuesday due to weather

COLORADO, USA — Several COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado will be either opening late or closing completely on Tuesday due to the winter storm that is expected to move in overnight Monday.
The state-partnered community sites at the following locations will be closed on Tuesday:
- Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church - 9444 Eagle Cliff Road, Conifer
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds - 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Road, Golden
The testing sites at these locations will not be opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Joint Information Center (JIC).
- All City Stadium - 1495 S. Race St, Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Center -15771 E. 1st Ave, Aurora
- Cherry Creek High School - 4700 S. Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
- Colorado School of Mines - 1922 Jones Road, Golden
- Echo Park - 11901 Newlin Gulch Blvd, Parker
- Instructional Sport Facility - 5416 S. Riviera Way, Aurora
- Mountain Range High School - 12500 Huron St, Westminster
- North High School - 3125 Eliot St, Denver
- St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center - 33 Quail Road, Longmont
JIC said it will be reaching out to anyone with appointments before 10 a.m. at these locations to help reschedule.
All other state-managed or partnered testing sites will be operating as normal, JIC said.
Some local public health agencies may also be delaying or closing testing sites, so JIC recommends checking with your local health department if you plan on getting testing Tuesday at one of those sites.
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until noon Tuesday for parts of Colorado's central and southern mountains.
The heaviest snow will fall over the southwest San Juans, where 8-16 inches of snow is expected. Locations near Vail, Snowmass and Aspen will see 7-14 inches of snow, and some locations along the Continental Divide could see 5 -10 inches of new snow accumulate by Tuesday midday.
The storm system arrives in the Front Range late Monday night into early Tuesday. Heavy bands of snow will set up early Tuesday, and a quick 1-3 inches of snow will fall over the metro area.
Northern Colorado is not expecting much accumulation from this system.
State officials advise that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus gets tested 7 days after exposure and quarantine for a full 14 days, even if they get a negative test result. Coloradans with symptoms should isolate and get tested as soon as possible.
