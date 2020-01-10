WATCH LIVE: Community leaders providing update on COVID-19 cases at CSU, Fort Collins

The public meeting will be streamed live in the video player above beginning at 6 p.m.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Leaders with Colorado State University, the city of Fort Collins and Larimer County are providing an update Thursday evening on COVID-19 in those communities.

The online meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

Topics that are expected to be covered include:

Current cases

Testing

Surveillance

How the agencies are working to slow the spread of the disease

The panelists are:

Kelly DiMartino – Deputy City Manager, City of Fort Collins

Tom Gonzales – Public Health Director, Larimer County

Joyce McConnell – President, Colorado State University

Members of the public can submit questions through Zoom during the public meeting, which will be limited to 500 people.

Those who want to watch the meeting but are not planning to ask a question can watch a live stream of the event here or in the player above.

CSU reported nine COVID-19 cases and moved students to isolation spaces on campus after students in two residence halls were told to quarantine last week.

The students in the two residence halls were told in a letter sent the night of Sep. 24 to quarantine after officials detected a “significantly high level of COVID-19 in the wastewater.”

Six students in Braiden Hall and three students in Summit Hall tested positive among students who remained in the halls during quarantine, according to CSU.

There are 39 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools in Colorado and 1,503 confirmed student cases of the virus at the University of Colorado Boulder alone, according to a weekly report distributed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).