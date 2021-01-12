Colorado governor to give Thursday afternoon COVID-19 update

9NEWS will livestream the 1 p.m. press conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Polis will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy at the press conference at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver.

9NEWS will livestream the 1 p.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron variant case Wednesday in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa. The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden (D) will unveil a winter plan to combat the coronavirus which also includes tighter COVID-19 testing rules for travelers entering the country. The White House released details of Biden's plan early Thursday, in advance of the speech.

The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will be extended until mid-March, the White House announced Thursday morning. Mask mandates have been a flashpoint for air travelers, accounting for 72% of unruly passenger complaints in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

