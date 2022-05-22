Health officials to give Thursday update on COVID in Colorado

9NEWS will livestream the press conference in the video player in this story and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel at 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Public health officials in Colorado will provide an update Thursday morning on the latest on COVID-19 in the state.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, and Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Deputy Director Diana Herrero are scheduled to speak at the briefing.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday.

Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest.

“Prior increases of infections, in different waves of infection, have demonstrated that this travels across the country,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said at a White House briefing with reporters.

However, officials are cautious about making concrete predictions, saying how much worse the pandemic gets will depend on several factors, including to what degree previous infections will protect against new variants.

