DENVER — The superstitious among us may argue that Tony Smith's March trip to Ireland was doomed from the start.

After all, the Denver resident's departing flight was scheduled for Friday the 13th.

Despite the departure date, Smith and his husband arrived safely across the pond on the morning of March 14.

"We loved our experience in Dublin Saturday and Sunday, Smith said. "We just did all the pubs. We did all of downtown. We got to see a lot of churches and parks."

As concern over the novel coronavirus spread, the pair decided to cut their trip short.

By Tuesday night, they were back on their deck overlooking the Rockies.

"I said, 'We're home,' and then all of a sudden shivers come over me, and I just collapse into a 100.7-degree temperature," Smith said.

Due to his recent travel history, Smith's doctor ordered a COVID-19 test the next day.

Nearly two weeks later, Smith received a positive result.

After experiencing a fever, loss of taste and slight cough, he recovered at home without further medical intervention.

Once the Denver Department of Public Health contacted him with a clean bill of health, Smith was determined to do something to move forward.

He had been nervous to divulge his diagnosis to his friends and neighbors for fear of a "scarlet letter."

"I want to share with people that there's a beginning, middle, end and future," Smith said. "I want it to be constructive."

He learned his plasma may help the critically-ill battle the virus.

Smith said his sexuality created a unique challenge as the "FDA still has challenging circumstances for gay men to be able to donate."

In early April, the FDA relaxed some of those restrictions, allowing for more donations and for men like Smith to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

"Not being able to help humanity makes me feel less equal," he said. "So, It was really nice and heartwarming to see the rules were loosened up a little bit."

After previously receiving a positive test result, showing no symptoms for 14 days and receiving a negative test result from a secondary test proving he was no longer shedding the virus, Smith checked all the boxes to qualify for donation.

RELATED: Colorado hospitals looking for plasma donors to fight COVID-19

On Easter morning, he arrived at Children's Hospital Colorado ready to do his part.

He encourages others who have tested positive to remember that they are more than their result.

"I was ashamed and then I was afraid and as soon as I started getting better, I started seeing that there's another side, that we are going to be together again," Smith said.

RELATED: Recovered COVID-19 patients donating plasma in hopes of helping critically ill

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS