11 seconds – wait times reduced on COVID-19 hotline

DENVER — The COVID-19 hotline reduced its wait times to 11 seconds after adding staff and switching to a 24-hour, 7-day operation, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

This comes after Governor Polis' comments about the hotline hold times last week, "Two-hundred minutes, 100 minutes – let me just say, that’s completely unacceptable... we would love to get it down to 10 minutes on average," said Polis referring to the hotlines' wait times.

The call center handled 3,346 calls on Monday and is handling an average of 1,715 calls per day. Information and guidance provided by the call center are available in English and Spanish, as well as in other languages using an interpretation service, said CDPHE.

“We’re excited to be able to help Coloradans navigate getting a COVID-19 vaccine and answer their questions,” said the Chief of Staff of the Disease Control and Public Health Response Division at CDPHE, Alex Barba. “With more staff members answering phones and 24-hour service, we are able to get to a lot more people much faster.”

This call center staff is trained to answer questions like, “Is the vaccine safe?” “What are the phases?” “Where can I get the vaccine?” and “How do I sign up if I don’t have internet?”

To reach the call center, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). Callers can choose to receive a courtesy callback instead of waiting. If they do so, it will show up as that same number.

Coloradans with internet access could also use covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.