Thanks to CSU researchers, new portable COVID-19 test could be on market this year

Their research which began more than a year ago changed course when the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new inexpensive, portable COVID-19 test may be making its way from a Colorado State University (CSU) research lab to consumers as early as this year. 

The small, paper-based virus-detection device — akin to a home pregnancy test — came out of a collaboration between CSU researchers Brian Geiss, Chuck Henry and David Dandy.    

A prototype of the viral sensor CSU researchers licensed to Quara Devices earlier this summer.

Combining their backgrounds in virology, chemistry and chemical engineering, the trio began developing a new virus-detection technology more than a year ago with the original goal of using it to detect organisms with antimicrobial resistance, according to the university.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took shape, however, Geiss, Henry and Dandy realized they could generalize the platform into a sensitive test for RNA viruses, including coronaviruses like COVID-19.

