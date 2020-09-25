Students at 2 CSU dorms told to quarantine due to high level of COVID-19 in wastewater

Students at Braiden and Summit halls at CSU have been told to quarantine indefinitely after tests detected a high level of COVID-19 in the wastewater.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Students at two Colorado State University residence halls have been told to quarantine after officials detected a “significantly high level of COVID-19 in the wastewater.”

People who live in these two halls have been placed into mandatory quarantine, which means they are barred from leaving for any reason, the letter says.

“The quarantine will be in place until all positive cases and close contacts in the residence halls have been identified and the wastewater results return to normal,” the letter reads.

>>> Watch the video above for a look at how wastewater testing at universities works.

“You should not leave your residence hall room, except for limited circumstances, such as to pick up a meal as outlined below or get tested at the tent outside of your residence hall,” the letter goes on to say.

The letter also warns students not to go home during the quarantine or stay elsewhere. They were told they will likely be in quarantine for a “period of time,” and that students who test positive for the novel coronavirus will be moved into isolation.

In a letter to the university, President Joyce McConnell said she was not certain what these quarantines mean for the university community.

"The benefits of our wastewater early detection and rapidly-deployable onsite testing are that we can—and hope to—identify a relatively small COVID-19 outbreak, address it with medical care, and contain it through self-isolation and contact tracing of positive cases," she wrote. "So, while this new development is concerning, we remain hopeful that our community’s commitment to following public health precautions will help us stay open on campus. We are not interested in blaming anyone or pointing fingers; we just want to address our situation and get everyone healthy."

According to CSU’s website, there have been 304 positive COVID-19 cases at the university since class began in August. Following a spike of 21 reported student cases on Sept. 18, the university’s dashboard says only three cases were confirmed on Wednesday, when data was last reported.

This comes after surges in cases at college campuses around Colorado have prompted new public health orders, notably in Boulder, which is home to the University of Colorado and now the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the state.