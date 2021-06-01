CU-Boulder chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

Phil DiStefano is experiencing mild symptoms, the university said. His daughter also tested positive.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado-Boulder (CU-Boulder) Chancellor Phil DiStefano is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the university said.

His daughter also tested positive virus. While isolating at home, DiStefano will reduce his work schedule to focus on his health.

“I went with my family to participate in the campus monitoring program and am grateful we did,” DiStefano said.

“Without it, we may not have known we needed to complete diagnostic testing. We are participating in contact tracing, and I encourage our campus community to use the campus monitoring program," he added. "Faculty, staff and students with a Buff OneCard can continue to bring their immediate family and household members to participate.”

The university offers saliva-based monitoring tests to students, faculty and staff and their immediate family or household members. The availability of monitoring tests for family and household members will continue as long as testing capacity permits.

“Like many others, I have been following public health advice and have taken this pandemic very seriously,” said DiStefano. “Our family’s situation is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow public health guidance and to get tested.”

Classes at the beginning of spring semester, which begins Jan. 14, 2021, will be fully remote for at least one month.

In a December letter, DiStefano said CU intends to allow some in-person learning and on-campus school activities to resume starting Feb. 15. School leaders said they hope to have an update and more information for students and faculty on Jan. 14.