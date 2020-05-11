University of Colorado-Boulder shifts to remote learning for the rest of the semester

The university goes remote starting Nov. 16.

BOULDER, Colo. — Following Boulder County's move to Safer at Home Level Orange, formerly known as Level 3, the University of Colorado-Boulder (CU) is shifting to remote learning for the rest of this semester starting Nov. 16, the university said on its website.

The decision is based on a "projected rise" in COVID-19 cases in the Denver metro.

> The video above aired on Oct. 22 when CU Boulder canceled spring break to curb COVID-19 spread.

"The surge of COVID-19 infections in the Denver metro area is concerning and it will take a substantial community-wide effort to bend the curve of infection back down," CU said.

Students' last day of in-person classes is Nov. 13, and they will have the opportunity to return home before Thanksgiving week.

CU provided these updates for the remainder of the semester:

To support students preparing to return home, CU is expanding on-campus COVID-19 testing starting the week of Nov. 9.

Getting tested before traveling is crucial to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of those around you. The university strongly encourages any students planning to leave Boulder to get tested 48-72 hours before departure at any one of the on-campus testing sites.

All on-campus students are required to continue with their weekly monitoring testing.

CU strongly encourages faculty and staff to get tested if they plan to travel.

Students living in residence halls may remain on campus through Wednesday, Nov. 25. CU will continue to provide on-campus housing and dining, including isolation spaces for students who test positive for COVID-19.

These additional steps do not impact researchers and research-related activities. No requests are necessary related to previous return-to-research approvals.

Staff work modes (on-campus or remote) will not change during this time unless directed otherwise by a supervisor.

"We continue to be grateful for your flexibility, patience and commitment as we've adapted together to an ever-evolving pandemic and worked to provide the best possible learning experience for our students. We will get through this as Buffs together," CU said.