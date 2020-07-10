CU, Boulder County health officials give update on coronavirus mitigation

The health department and CU officials are expected to share details on how the public health order has impacted the spread of COVID-19.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder city and county officials along with University of Colorado - Boulder (CU-Boulder) leaders will give an update on the mitigation and maintenance plan that was put in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The update is happening at 3 p.m.

A public health order was put in place in late September to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus among young adults after a spike in cases, particularly among students at CU-Boulder.

The original public health order prohibited students in ages 18-22 from being together. The health department amended the order to no more than two students being together at a time after students raised concerns about their safety while walking to their homes and on campus.

Boulder County Public Health's amended order also lets the age group participate in legally required activities, such as jury summons.

According to the revised language in the order, a gathering does not include:

Employees of any business, government, nonprofit or not-for-profit entity while performing work for such entity. Activities undertaken pursuant to jury summons, lawful subpoena or order of a court. Any educational activity explicitly permitted by CU, Naropa University, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Boulder Massage Therapy Institute, Thai Healing Art Institute, Montessori Education Center of the Rockies, Dr. Ida Rolf Institute and any other education institution in the City of Boulder as approved by BCPH. Any life rites, such as wedding ceremonies, graduation ceremonies, funerals, other religious rites and worship services, as authorized by and conducted in strict compliance with CDPHE Public Health Order 20-35. Participation in programs that serve adults with disabilities. Participation in any activity required by law.

As of Thursday, Sept. 24 , county health officials said there were 1,392 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among CU students in that specific age group since Aug. 24.

While there has been little evidence of spread of the virus beyond the 18-22 age group, the continued increase in new cases in the City of Boulder prompted the PHO to help prevent the spread to other community members, health officials said.

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano said in late September the university would offer students the opportunity to continue with remote instruction of the remainder of the semester if it is their preference. He said he didn't believe it was a good idea at this point in time to send students home because it could put other communities at risk.

"From a safety standpoint of students going back to their communities. I would not recommend at this time that we ask all students to leave," said DiStefano. "However, we will have to reassess that in the next two weeks."

He also noted that sending students home wouldn't necessarily fix the problem, since many students would remain in their off-campus housing. He is, however, confident that if the orders are followed they will see positive results.