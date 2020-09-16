WATCH LIVE: CU to enforce 14-day quarantine for students who live in Boulder

Students are not allowed to gather for social purposes of any kind through Sept. 29, according to CU-Boulder officials.

BOULDER, Colo. — Due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases linked primarily to University of Colorado students on the Boulder campus (CU-Boulder), the school announced late Tuesday that it would be moving to a 14-day quarantine period for students who live in the City of Boulder, according to a letter from school.

That quarantine period does not apply to CU-Boulder faculty or staff.

CU-Boulder officials and local public health officials are hosting a briefing at 10 a.m. to discuss the need for the changes.

9NEWS is live streaming the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page, and on the 9NEWS app.

The briefing comes after Boulder County Public Health in a joint release with CU officials said they strongly recommended that all local CU-Boulder undergraduate and graduate students immediately self-quarantine for two weeks in their campus-area home or residence hall.

CU-Boulder said it will be enforcing that measure, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. During that time, students are not allowed to gather for social purposes of any kind. That includes social gatherings among people who reside in buildings with 10 or more unrelated occupants.

All in-person activities expect those outlines below will be canceled.

Quarantine period guidelines

Quarantine is not the same as isolation. Quarantine is avoiding in-person interactions with others, monitoring yourself for symptoms and following health precautions like washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, disinfecting shared spaces and not sharing household items.

Isolation occurs when a person has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Local CU-Boulder students may leave their residences only to:

Attend in-person classes, labs, research activities, and intercollegiate athletic trainings.

Obtain food, medicine, medical care and emergency supplies that cannot be delivered. This includes seeking COVID-19-related testing.

Work and take children to school/child care.

Exercise by yourself. The Rec Center remains open.

When in public to carry out any of those permitted activities, students must maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others and wear a face covering.

The campus will continue to support students with dining, monitoring, testing, medical care and mental health services.

Expectations and enforcement

Students are expected to follow all public health orders from state, county and city public health officials, as well as all directives from the university intended to prevent or mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including participation in testing and contact tracing.

The vast majority are doing the right thing, however, CU officials said 422 students have been referred for student code of conduct violations due to not following public health orders.

Students found in violation of COVID-19 protocols will face strict enforcement of the student code of conduct and the campus health and safety policy, which may include exclusion from campus, probation — which can impact future study abroad or attending graduate school — and suspension from the university pending adjudication.

In asking students to quarantine, CU said county health officials are prepared to take additional steps, including mandatory stay-at-home orders if the situation does not improve.