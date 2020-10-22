CU Boulder cancels spring break to curb COVID-19 spread

Instead, the Spring semester will start three days later and there will be two wellness days.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU Boulder) announced Thursday the school plans to replace the traditional spring break with "wellness days" to help prevent the spread of travel-related COVID-19 infections.

Those wellness days are planned for Feb. 17 and March 25 and will be in lieu of the traditional weeklong break. The semester will also begin three days later than previously scheduled.

"This decision was made after careful deliberation and to protect the health and well-being of our community," school officials said in their announcement online.

CU Boulder officials also announced Thursday their plans to continue with a mix of in-person, remote, and hybrid course modes for the spring 2021 semester which will begin on Jan. 14.

They'll host a news conference at 1 p.m. to provide additional details.

Students are invited to a community town hall set to take place on Friday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.