CU says students who violate public health orders won't be allowed on campus for 2 weeks, will be placed on probation

The school said they are putting people who are ignoring health and safety guidelines "on notice."

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado in Boulder is cracking down on students who are caught either hosting or attending parties that violate public health orders.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, private gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

There are some exceptions for "necessary activities" that allow more people, but these must first be approved and spacing requirements must be followed.

According to a message from the vice chancellor for student affairs, students who are caught at any gathering that does not follow these rules faces:

A two-week banishment from campus during which time they may only participate in classes remotely.

Placement on probation. This affects a student's ability to study abroad or attend graduate school.

Required participation in educational sanctions.

Repeated or egregious violations will result in a suspension from school, according to the memo.

The memo also says that students who come onto campus while they have been excluded could be subject to a trespassing ticket.

"To our students who are following health and safety protocols, thank you! I know it’s been challenging as we reunite with friends and classmates," the memo reads, in part. "I appreciate your ongoing decision to do the right thing by wearing a face covering, avoiding large gatherings and keeping each other safe. To those of you who are choosing to disregard health and safety guidelines, this is a formal notice. This reckless behavior is putting the campus experience and everyone’s health at risk. Therefore, I want to make sure you are aware of the potential impacts to your educational experience."

If you are caught hosting or attending a party or large gathering that violates a public health order you will be at minimum:

This comes after CU fined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity in Boulder for a party hosted at their University Hill house on Wednesday, according to Marc Stine, who oversees the Interfraternity Council.

Stine said at least 120 people attended that party and they were all undergraduate men who lived in dormitories on campus.