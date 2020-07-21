Cub Foods joins growing list of retailers with face mask requirements

Cub is just the latest major retailer to announce a mask policy for customers.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Cub Foods is the latest Minnesota-based retailer to announce customers will have to wear face masks while shopping in stores.

The rule goes into effect on Tuesday, July 28, along with other health and safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Throughout the past several months, we’ve taken the necessary steps to provide essential food and grocery items, while enhancing our safety and sanitation protocols. Wearing face coverings while shopping at CUB stores is simply the right thing to do and helps us take care of each other by creating an additional layer of defense against the spread of COVID-19,” said Mike Stigers, CUB CEO.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began Cub Foods has required all staff to wear face masks while working, and implemented extra cleaning efforts throughout stores. Cub locations also installed plexiglass dividers at checkout lanes and service counters, and has designated shopping hours for elderly and high-risk patients from 6-7:30 a.m.

Minnesota-based Target, Best Buy and Caribou Coffee also recently announced their own face mask policies.

Across the country, national retail chains are requiring customers to wear masks. CVS, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Kohl's, and Starbucks all have, or will soon have, face mask policies in place.

A number of cities in Minnesota have already issued their own face mask mandates, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minnetonka and Edina.