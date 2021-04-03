Custer County Board of Health votes to end all COVID-19 restrictions

The board voted to leave Colorado's COVID-19 restrictions dial and go 'back to normal.' The governor's office is now reaching out to the county.

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Custer County Board of Health wants to drop all its COVID-19 restrictions and leave the state's COVID-19 dial.

The board voted 2 to 1 Wednesday to go back to "normal" and let all the county's businesses open up as much as they want to. The county would still suggest people wear masks and social distance. The news was first reported by the Wet Mountain Tribune.

“The health of this county is more than just the medical. It's about the economy and the mental state of the citizens,” Board Chairman Bill Canda said.

He said businesses would be allowed to keep whatever restrictions they felt appropriate.

"We haven't been hammering people to [follow restrictions]. We've asked them and we've been working with them. I want to keep doing that," Canda said.

Board Member Tom Flower was the lone "no" vote. He called the move irresponsible, especially with a wave of spring break tourists likely heading through the county in the next month.

"I think it’s important that we be conservative and not open up just because numbers are down for a few weeks," Flower said.

Custer County, a county of about 4,200 people to the west of Pueblo, is currently in Level Blue on the dial. It has had less than four new cases in the last week, a positivity rate of 0% and no new hospitalizations, according to the state's dashboard.

At a meeting this afternoon the county's public health director, Clifford Brown, said he believed the state would not let the county move to Level Green - the loosest restrictions on the dial. But he said state officials he talked to led him to believe the Governor's latest executive order would allow the county to move itself to "normal" and opt out of the state's public health order entirely.

The executive order issued Feb. 23 said, "If a county is moved 'back to normal' off the dial entirely because of a major reduction in transmission or risk, it will no longer be subject to this Executive Order and the corresponding PHO." The order does not clarify who is allowed to decide when a county moves off the dial.

The Board of Health said if cases go up, Custer County would try to go back on the state's dial. They discussed a threshold of a 3.5% positivity rate, but did not decide on a final metric.

The timing is also unclear. The original motion was to lift restrictions Wednesday, the same day as the vote, but the meeting ended with the board members suggesting they would circulate the plan in the community and meet again next Wednesday. 9NEWS reached out to Custer County to confirm the timeline, and has not yet heard back.

9NEWS asked Governor Jared Polis' office if Custer County was allowed to leave the dial on its own.