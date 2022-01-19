Data shows COVID-19 case rates on the decline in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Could the latest surge of the omicron variant and rising COVID-19 case rates be nearing completion in Summit County? It’s quite possible.
Last week’s trend of declining cases seems to be continuing, which was the highlight of Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland’s message during the Tuesday, Jan. 18, Board of Health meeting.
Though Summit County is still experiencing what Wineland called enormously high levels of new cases, she said some resort communities like Summit are starting to report downward trends.
“The good news is that northwest (Colorado) really experienced some of the highest rates early on — most of the resort communities are within this region, of course — and is starting to see sustained decline,” Wineland said.
According to the county’s website, the incidence rate for the past seven days is 1,919 cases per 100,000 people, showing a decreasing trend.
> Watch video above: Mountain communities seeing surge in COVID cases
RELATED: Colorado plans to give away KN95 masks, but some sites listed as distribution points say they're not
> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus