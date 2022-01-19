Data shows COVID-19 case rates on the decline in Summit County

Mask mandate to remain in place through the end of January.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Could the latest surge of the omicron variant and rising COVID-19 case rates be nearing completion in Summit County? It’s quite possible.

Last week’s trend of declining cases seems to be continuing, which was the highlight of Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland’s message during the Tuesday, Jan. 18, Board of Health meeting.

Though Summit County is still experiencing what Wineland called enormously high levels of new cases, she said some resort communities like Summit are starting to report downward trends.

“The good news is that northwest (Colorado) really experienced some of the highest rates early on — most of the resort communities are within this region, of course — and is starting to see sustained decline,” Wineland said.

According to the county’s website, the incidence rate for the past seven days is 1,919 cases per 100,000 people, showing a decreasing trend.

