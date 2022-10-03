Denver Arts Complex to lift mask, vaccine requirements

Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Opera Colorado and Denver Center for the Performing Arts are updating their entry protocols.

DENVER — The four resident companies that perform in downtown Denver's Performing Arts Complex are updating their COVID-19 entry protocols.

Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Opera Colorado and Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will each relax their COVID-19 vaccine and face mask requirements at separate times.

Last fall, the four companies of the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC) issued a joint COVID-19 policy requiring proof of vaccination and masks at all performances.

"In light of new guidance from local, state, and federal agencies, starting now and into the spring, each company will relax this policy at a time that aligns with their patron, programming, and contractual needs," said a statement from Opera Colorado.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Beginning Monday, March 28, DCPA will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests to attend indoor seated performances or classes. Also, face coverings will be optional in theatres and classrooms.

Additionally, beverages may now be purchased and enjoyed in the venues.

Opera Colorado

Beginning Monday, March 14, Opera Colorado patrons will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine, a negative test, or wear a mask while attending Opera Colorado performances at Ellie Caulkins Opera House or at other venues in the community.

While masks are not required, patrons may wear a mask based on personal preference or risk.

"Opera Colorado is pleased to join with the resident companies in this coordinated lift of mask and vaccine mandates for our patrons," said Greg Carpenter, General & Artistic Director of Opera Colorado. "Since the fall, we have adhered to guidance from our local and state government, and we continue that commitment as we make this change. We are looking forward to seeing our audiences at Carmen in May."

Colorado Ballet

Beginning Monday, March 21 upon the conclusion of "The Wizard of Oz," Colorado Ballet patrons will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine, a negative test, or wear a mask while attending Colorado Ballet performances at Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

While masks are not required, patrons may choose to wear a mask based on personal preference or risk.

Colorado Symphony

Effective immediately, patrons will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Colorado Symphony performances, and the wearing of masks in Boettcher Concert Hall will be optional.

