Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000

The grim number is by far the highest toll in the world for confirmed deaths according to Johns Hopkins' tally.

Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US have now hit 150,000, which makes it by far the highest death toll in the world according to the tally being kept by Johns Hopkins University.

As the world races to find a vaccine and a cure for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight for the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham treatments.

The phenomenon, unfolding largely on social media, escalated this week when President Donald Trump retweeted a false video about an anti-malarial drug being a cure for the virus and it was revealed that Russian intelligence is spreading disinformation about the crisis through English-language websites. Experts say the flood of bad information is dangerously undermining efforts to slow the virus, which is now blamed for 150,000 deaths in the U.S.