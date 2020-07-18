Delta passengers who want mask exemption may be required to take pre-flight evaluation

The evaluation would be done privately at the airport with Delta's partner for in-flight emergency consultations, according to reports.

Delta Air Lines passengers who say they need a medical exemption from wearing a face coverings on flights due to the coronavirus will now be required to prove it by undergoing what is reportedly a private medical consultation at the airport.

Major U.S. airlines are all requiring face masks while on board, except when eating and drinking, if passengers are young children or if the passenger has health conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing one.

On the section of its website regarding face masks, Delta says those who cannot wear masks are encouraged to reconsider traveling. Otherwise, they should be prepared to complete what is called a "Clearance-to-Fly" process at the airport.

USA TODAY and ABC News report this involves a virtual, private consultation with STAT-MD. That is Delta's partner for in-flight emergency consultations. It is based at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The requirement goes into effect Monday.

STAT-MD's website says among its regular services is a "Fitness to Fly Evaluation" that can identify passenger issues before takeoff.

"Fitness to fly recommendations can also be provided for potential public health issues. These services help ensure compliance with public health regulatory regulations and increased passenger and crew safety," the website says.

Delta says on its website that this process can take more than an hour, so passengers should arrive early.

"Any false claims of a disability or health condition to obtain an exemption from wearing a mask or face covering may result in the suspension of travel privileges on any Delta flight for the duration of the mask/face covering requirement," Delta says on its website.

The mask exemption from Delta only applies to Delta flights, not to any other airline. The airline notes that face shields may be used in addition to face masks, but are not a suitable replacement.