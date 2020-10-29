Denver's 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled

Due to uncertainty about safety during a pandemic, the event will not occur for the second year in a row.

DENVER — Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee Board of Directors said in a news release that the March 2021 parade is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on special events and gatherings.

The decision comes five months before the event. The committee said they do not think the guidelines will lighten in the time needed to plan the event.

> The video above aired March 10, when Denver canceled the St. Patrick's Day parade for first time ever amid coronavirus concerns.

"The parade costs thousands of dollars to organize," said board member Elizabeth Price. "We cannot, in good conscience, tie up these resources for an event that is likely to be canceled due to the pandemic and the city restrictions surrounding it."

This is the second cancellation of Denver's St. Patrick Day Parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and well-being of attendants is always first and foremost, the committee said.

The parade committee hopes to plan smaller Irish-themed events in conjunction with the local business community during the summer and fall of 2021, as conditions permit, the release said.

The Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for 2022, given restrictions are lifted.

“These cancellations have hit our all-volunteer run non-profit very hard financially,” the committee said.

In 2022, the committee said that St. Patricks Day Parade will also be the 60th anniversary of the committee and to expect something big.

