Denver Arts and Venues to furlough employees, close venues due to COVID-19

This impacts venues including Red Rocks and the Denver Performing Arts Complex. It will impact about 70 employees.

DENVER — Citing the continued devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the live events industry, Denver Arts and Venues said Wednesday it intends to lay off or furlough employees until the end of the year, as well as close some of its venues.

The agency sent a letter to employees saying that despite efforts to cut costs and keep people working, the pandemic has had too much of an impact.

“As our business operations have reduced, many employees’ workloads have diminished,” the letter reads. “The current pandemic has impacted our operation significantly, and as a result, we must make some difficult operational and personnel decisions.”

> Watch the video above for a previous 9NEWS story about the impact of COVID-19 on live events.

Approximately 70 employees at Denver Arts and Venues will face some level of furlough, Eric Kitts, the agency’s spokesperson, said. Beginning at the end of the month, some will be furloughed full-time until at least the end of the year, while the rest will be furloughed part-time.

This impacts employees at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, McNichols Building and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Two Denver-owned venues – the Denver Coliseum and Colorado Convention Center – will remain open for their current COVID-19 related functions.

The Denver Coliseum is serving as a temporary homeless shelter, and the Colorado Convention Center has been converted into a field hospital that has not yet been used.

According to the letter, the furloughs go into effect on Sept. 27 and will last at least until Jan. 2.

Earlier Wednesday, the Colorado Symphony announced it has canceled all its events at the Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The Colorado Ballet also said it was furloughing its dancers.

Kitts said it’s unknown when the Denver venues will reopen, and that it’s dependent on pandemic restrictions.