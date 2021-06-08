Some Denver bars and restaurants requiring vaccinations

Starting next week, proof of a shot in the arm is the only way to get a shot from the bar at The Triangle Denver.

DENVER — On Friday afternoon, Sean O'Grady prepped the bar at The Triangle Denver for a crowd of customers and a new policy.

“Next weekend, we will start asking guests to present their vaccination cards," said O'Grady, managing partner of the LGBTQ bar on North Broadway.

The bar shared its new policy on social media on Wednesday, and the feedback poured in.

“It’s been vastly, vastly, vastly positive," O'Grady said. “People are very appreciative. I know a lot of people aren’t coming out because they don’t feel safe.”

Sonia Riggs, CEO and president of the Colorado Restaurant Association, told 9NEWS she knew of a small handful of restaurants and bars requiring customers to be vaccinated.

“Restaurants have always gone above and beyond in keeping people safe," Riggs said. "I think it’s just another step that some are choosing to take in order to make their guests probably feel more comfortable as well as their staff.”

Bar Max on E. Colfax and To the Wind Bistro down the street both implemented similar policies. Every Wednesday night at To the Wind Bistro is "Vaccination Night," according to signage posted on the restaurant's windows.

“I hope this becomes a trend in Denver," said O'Grady.

O'Grady said he doesn't expect much pushback from customers at The Triangle Denver.

“I think it’s easier for us in the LGBTQ community," he said. “Probably because of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the 90s, I think our community is a lot more aware about public health, so I honestly can’t tell you that I know anybody in my circle of friends which is pretty large that hasn’t been vaccinated.”

O'Grady said the vaccination policy is intended to keep people safe, not turn them away.

“We don’t want to see any of our guests or any of our friends end up in the hospital or lose anybody that we know and love," he said.

Next Thursday, guests will have to present an ID and proof of vaccination. O'Grady recommended people snap a photo of their vaccination card rather than bring the physical copy to the bar.

“There are also a couple of apps that you can use to upload your vaccine card," O'Grady said.