Pause on Denver, Boulder jury trials extended due to pandemic

Citing high COVID-19 positivity rates, the chief judges of both districts said their suspensions would now last through Feb. 11.

COLORADO, USA — Jury trials in Denver and Boulder counties will now be suspended through Feb. 11 due to high pandemic activity, according to administrative orders from the chief judges of both judicial districts.

Chief Judge Michael A. Martinez with the 2nd Judicial District, which encompasses Denver, stated in an administrative order Friday that while recent statistics show a decrease in virus activity, local health officials could not reliably project whether it reflects a true reduction in cases.

WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 cases down but positivity rate still high in Colorado

Martinez notes in the order that the decreasing numbers do not account for unreported home testing results or people who do not test at all because testing resources are not available.

While lower, Martinez also said recent numbers remain "alarmingly elevated" due to the highly contagious omicron variant. He said the virus creates unnecessary risks for staff, stakeholders, judges and the general public.

Twentieth Judicial District Chief Judge Ingrid S. Bakke said in her order that the same is true in Boulder County, citing a high COVID-19 transmission rate there and in surrounding counties in addition to a substantial increase in COVID-related deaths over the last seven weeks.

A number of judicial districts in Colorado announced at the beginning of the year that they would be suspending jury trials due to high COVID-19 case counts. The hold on trials in Denver and Boulder counties was originally supposed to last through Jan. 28.

